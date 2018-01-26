Although the Lakeside Fire District lost a $600K engine in a fire Friday, response times won't be affected. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has more. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Firefighters were called to battle a fire at their own station in Lakeside Friday that caused about $600,000 in damage.

Crews smelled smoke at Lakeside Fire District's (LFD) station in the 14000 block of Highway 8 Business at about 1 p.m., LFD Division Chief John Hisaw said. Firefighters went outside and found one of their fire trucks in flames.

A full response was called to fight the fire, including four fire trucks, two chiefs, a medic and several San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) deputies.

The fire was stopped before it could spread to the firehouse and no one was injured, but the 5-year-old truck was destroyed.

"It appears to be a total loss," Hisaw told NBC 7.

The fire truck, valued at about $600,000, was in the station's repair shop for routine maintenance at the time of the fire, Hisaw said. It's a total loss, but LFD did have insurance on the engine.

Each of LFD's four fire stations has a reserve engine so response times should not be affected by the loss, LFD said.

The LFD said that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The deputy chief recalled one other time firefighters were called to battle a fire at a fire station. In that instance, a paramedic truck caught fire due to a battery charger, Hisaw said.

The cause of Friday's fire was not yet known. An SDSO bomb arson team was called to investigate.