Fire at Grantville Auto Shop Damages Several Cars - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire at Grantville Auto Shop Damages Several Cars

By Rafael Avitabile and Erika Cervantes

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Several cars were damaged when an auto shop in Grantville when up in flames Friday night.

    Mission Gorge Auto Shop and Upholstery caught fire just after 8 p.m. and by the time firefighters arrived it was engulfed in flames.

    The San Diego Fire Department said crews could only fight the flames from the front and sides of the building.

    Some of the shop's metal walls started to buckle under the high heat but the structure didn't collapse, firefighters said.

    An employee was in the shop when the fire sparked but they made it out uninjured.

    The shop is located at 5959 Mission Gorge Road

    No other information was available.

