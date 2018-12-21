Fire at Grantville Auto Shop Damages Several Cars

Several cars were damaged when an auto shop in Grantville when up in flames Friday night.

Mission Gorge Auto Shop and Upholstery caught fire just after 8 p.m. and by the time firefighters arrived it was engulfed in flames.

The San Diego Fire Department said crews could only fight the flames from the front and sides of the building.

Some of the shop's metal walls started to buckle under the high heat but the structure didn't collapse, firefighters said.

Happening now - auto shop fire at 5959 Mission Gorge Rd. SDFD crews have been on scene for about ten minutes. Please avoid the area if you can. #structurefire#firefighterspic.twitter.com/H39hlT6AeN — SDFD (@SDFD) December 22, 2018

An employee was in the shop when the fire sparked but they made it out uninjured.

The shop is located at 5959 Mission Gorge Road

No other information was available.

