Fire at Chula Vista Home Forces Family to Evacuate

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from Chula Vista where firefighters are battling a house fire. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019)

A family was forced to evacuate their home after a fire erupted in the back of their Chula Vista home and began to spread early Tuesday.

The Chula Vista Fire Department was called to the home on Del Mar Avenue near H Street and 3rd Avenue at about 4:45 a.m.

A neighbor said he woke up to loud bangs.

"At least two loud explosions. I thought a car went into a home or something and looked out my bedroom window and just saw flames," Dwayne Johnson said.

A CVFD battalion chief at the scene confirmed the explosions were caused by propane tanks that burned in the fire.

The fire started in the back of the house but began to spread to the left. Crews were working to tackle the blaze from the roof and from inside as smoke rose over the home.

A neighbor said the occupants, five people and a dog, made it out of the house safely. Police confirmed there were no injuries.

The back of the house and the outside patio were destroyed, according to the battalion chief. A significant portion of the home also sustained smoke damage.

The amount of loss was not immediately known.

National City firefighters assisted CVFD. Chula Vista police were also at the scene.