Fire Starts in Kitchen at Well-Known Restaurant in Solana Beach

Firefighters responded to an oven fire reported at a well-known restaurant in Solana Beach on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at around 10:43 a.m. at Pamplemousse Grille near Villa de Valle Road.

“I walked down, and I saw black smoke coming out from the top of the building where Pamplemousse is,” said Quinn Weixel, who works at Calvary Lutheran Church.

The restaurant is located in a three-tier building next to different office spaces.

“There was a fire in the kitchen, and it did extend a little bit outside the kitchen area and the walls,” said Robert Ford, Deputy Chief for the Solana Beach Fire Department.

All businesses in the entire building were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

“I was worried, and you know it’s the beginning of Thanksgiving weekend for many people, so you hate to see something like this happen and my family and I love Pamplemousse, we come here a lot for special occasions,” Weixel said.

The restaurant did sustain damage to their kitchen and roof, said officials.

A total of 12 fire engines, and 35 firefighters from Solana Beach, Del Mar, San Diego, Encinitas and Rancho Santa Fe responded.

Villa de Valle Road was closed while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. No information on when the restaurant is set to reopen.