Red Flag Warning: What to Know Thursday and Friday

San Diego County is in the middle of a heat advisory and red flag warning until Friday evening-- increasing the risk for a wildfire. NBC 7 has compiled a list of tips and information from Cal Fire, the National Weather Service and the County of San Diego to keep you prepared during a Red Flag Warning.
What Alerts Are in Effect?
NWS Heat Advisory
- In effect until 5 p.m. on Friday
- Temperatures will nearly reach triple digits for inland and coastal areas
- Drink plenty of water, stay inside in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun
Red Flag Warning
- Highest alert during Fire Weather Watch
- Reason for the warning or watch: low humidity, strong winds and dry fuel
- Any wildfire that sparks has the potential to spread rapidly
How are San Diego County crews preparing?
- Cal Fire has additional firefighters on duty, more fire engines staffed and equipment is on 24 hours a day in case of a fire
- Power Shutoffs – SDG&E cut power to nearly 4,000 people in fire risk areas in the east county on Thursday morning. Another nearly 42,000 people have been notified by SDG&E about potential power shutoffs. SDG&E team is monitoring conditions.
What can you do to prevent a fire during a Red Flag Warning?
- Don’t mow dry grass or vegetation
- Make sure you have 100 feet of defensible space around your home by clearing dead weeds/vegetation
- Don’t pull your car over into dry grass
- Make sure your trailer chains don’t drag on the ground
- Keep your car maintained: have proper tire pressure to avoid driving on the car’s wheel rim and keep brake pads in good condition
- Make sure cigarette butts are out
- Target shoot only in approved areas
How can your family stay prepared in case of an evacuation?
- Create a Wildlife Action Plan
- Make an Emergency Kit with: a 3-day supply of food, 3 gallons of water per person in your family, a first aid kit, a change of clothes, flashlight, battery-powered radio, copies of your important documents and prescriptions.
- Practice your family’s escape plan so everyone understands what to do during a fire evacuation