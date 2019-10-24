Red Flag Warning: What to Know Thursday and Friday

San Diego County is in the middle of a heat advisory and red flag warning until Friday evening-- increasing the risk for a wildfire. NBC 7 has compiled a list of tips and information from Cal Fire, the National Weather Service and the County of San Diego to keep you prepared during a Red Flag Warning.

What Alerts Are in Effect?

NWS Heat Advisory

In effect until 5 p.m. on Friday

Temperatures will nearly reach triple digits for inland and coastal areas

Drink plenty of water, stay inside in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun

Red Flag Warning

Highest alert during Fire Weather Watch

Reason for the warning or watch: low humidity, strong winds and dry fuel

Any wildfire that sparks has the potential to spread rapidly

San Diego County Maps of Fire Hazard Severity Zones

Photo credit: Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

How are San Diego County crews preparing?

Cal Fire has additional firefighters on duty, more fire engines staffed and equipment is on 24 hours a day in case of a fire

Power Shutoffs – SDG&E cut power to nearly 4,000 people in fire risk areas in the east county on Thursday morning. Another nearly 42,000 people have been notified by SDG&E about potential power shutoffs. SDG&E team is monitoring conditions.

What can you do to prevent a fire during a Red Flag Warning?

Don’t mow dry grass or vegetation

Make sure you have 100 feet of defensible space around your home by clearing dead weeds/vegetation

Don’t pull your car over into dry grass

Make sure your trailer chains don’t drag on the ground

Keep your car maintained: have proper tire pressure to avoid driving on the car’s wheel rim and keep brake pads in good condition

Make sure cigarette butts are out

Target shoot only in approved areas

How can your family stay prepared in case of an evacuation?