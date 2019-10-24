Red Flag Warning: What to Know Thursday and Friday - NBC 7 San Diego
Red Flag Warning: What to Know Thursday and Friday

Tips and information to keep you prepared during fire weather watch

By Elena Gomez

Published 35 minutes ago

    San Diego County is in the middle of a heat advisory and red flag warning until Friday evening-- increasing the risk for a wildfire. NBC 7 has compiled a list of tips and information from Cal Fire, the National Weather Service and the County of San Diego to keep you prepared during a Red Flag Warning.

    What Alerts Are in Effect?

    NWS Heat Advisory

    • In effect until 5 p.m. on Friday
    • Temperatures will nearly reach triple digits for inland and coastal areas
    • Drink plenty of water, stay inside in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun

    Red Flag Warning

    • Highest alert during Fire Weather Watch
    • Reason for the warning or watch: low humidity, strong winds and dry fuel
    • Any wildfire that sparks has the potential to spread rapidly

    San Diego County Maps of Fire Hazard Severity Zones
    Photo credit: Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

    How are San Diego County crews preparing?

    • Cal Fire has additional firefighters on duty, more fire engines staffed and equipment is on 24 hours a day in case of a fire
    • Power Shutoffs – SDG&E cut power to nearly 4,000 people in fire risk areas in the east county on Thursday morning. Another nearly 42,000 people have been notified by SDG&E about potential power shutoffs. SDG&E team is monitoring conditions.

    What can you do to prevent a fire during a Red Flag Warning?

    • Don’t mow dry grass or vegetation
    • Make sure you have 100 feet of defensible space around your home by clearing dead weeds/vegetation
    • Don’t pull your car over into dry grass
    • Make sure your trailer chains don’t drag on the ground
    • Keep your car maintained: have proper tire pressure to avoid driving on the car’s wheel rim and keep brake pads in good condition
    • Make sure cigarette butts are out
    • Target shoot only in approved areas

    How can your family stay prepared in case of an evacuation?

    • Create a Wildlife Action Plan  
    • Make an Emergency Kit with: a 3-day supply of food, 3 gallons of water per person in your family, a first aid kit, a change of clothes, flashlight, battery-powered radio, copies of your important documents and prescriptions.
    • Practice your family’s escape plan so everyone understands what to do during a fire evacuation

      

