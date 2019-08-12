Fire Tears Through Apartment in Ramona

A fire ripped through a Ramona apartment Monday evening leaving and displaced at least one resident, according to Cal Fire.

The fire sparked at a duplex on the 1400 block of Realty Road at around 7:20 p.m. A man was seen spraying the fire down with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Cal Fire and the Poway Fire Department responded, and firefighters were able to keep the flames to the upstairs unit.

"You saw it just get bigger and bigger and then it’s bellowing and you can start seeing the flames. I’m like, ‘Awe man, this isn’t gonna go well,’" witness Francisco Cesena said. “That's when it kicked in. There’s a fire. Talked to my wife and went into, like a fire, like grab everything. Computer, wedding rings, goldfish and that's it."

There was smoke and water damage to the upstairs unit but no injuries were reported. Cal Fire was unsure how many people lived in the unit, but said they will be able to return home after the damage is fixed.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

No other information was available.

