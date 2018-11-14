Fire Sparks in Bathroom of South Bay High School - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Sparks in Bathroom of South Bay High School

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 44 minutes ago

    Firefighters were called to respond to a fire at a South Bay high school Wednesday morning.

    The fire was reported at Otay Ranch High School off Olympic Parkway at about 7:30 a.m. Both firefighters and police responded. 

    Crews located a blaze in the bathroom of one of the buildings and it was quickly extinguished, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

    no one was injured. It was not clear what caused the fire. 

    No other information was available.

