Fire Rips Through Garage of Chula Vista Home

A fire tore through a garage of a single-family home in Chula Vista on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Twin Oaks Avenue and when firefighter arrived they found a fully engulfed garage, Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD) said.

"The flames were over the roof and the smoke was all black and flying over these houses here," neighbor Samatha Aspeytia said. "I got scared because the wind was blowing smoke and maybe some embers would fly and maybe catch other houses on fire."

The family was in the front room when the fire started and everyone got out safely, she said.

The cause of the fire was the under investigation, according to the CVFD.