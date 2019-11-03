Fire Rips Through Commercial Building Under Construction in Chula Vista

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez is at the scene where a strip mall caught on fire for the third time in the last couple of months. (Published 2 hours ago)

Firefighters managed to extinguish a fire at commercial building in Chula Vista, Sunday.

The fire was reported at 657 Palomar Street around 2 a.m. It turns out the Chula Vista Fire Department had been at this location a couple days ago extinguishing another fire in the same building.

“We had a commercial structure fire that had previously burned possibly a couple months ago,” said CVFD Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura. “And we had another fire here two days ago.”

CVFD managed to arrive at the scene quickly and contained the fire to one side of the building. There was significant damage to the structure that appeared to be under construction.

Firefighter investigators are looking into the cause as there appears to be homeless encampments behind the building.

This building used to be Santa's Toys which caught on fire this past February. The family of the business said they were heartbroken as they had run this business for more than 30 years.

The business park is across from a HomeTown Buffet restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

