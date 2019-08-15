Fire Reported in University City: SDFD

NBC 7's Dave Summers is at the scene of a fire that sparked in University City. (Published 38 minutes ago)

A half-acre fire was reported in University City Thursday afternoon, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief, Mitchell.

The fire was reported around 5:17 p.m. near the 6000 block of La Jolla Colony Drive in University City. The fire was burning at a half-acre in a canyon along the train tracks.

SDFD said they have stopped the forward rate of spread.

Officials closed those train tracks for an hour servicing North County Transit. That closure impacted tracks between Sorrento Valley and Old Town.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Officials are calling the fire suspicious due to a vegetation fire that sparked near Rose Canyon Open Space Park around 2 p.m. which also closed the North County Transit tracks.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called on the scene to investigate.

No other information was available.






