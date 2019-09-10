Crews were able to quickly knock down a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in a south San Diego neighborhood.

The fire was reported near Hawken Drive just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, officials confirmed. The area is south of State Route 905 and north of Otay Mesa Road.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent two helicopters, four fire trucks and a total of 37 personnel to the scene. Fire crews from the City of Poway, Chula Vista and National City also helped.

Within a half-hour, firefighters had knocked down the flames. The SDFD said no homes were threatened and no one was hurt.

As of 1:30 p.m., firefighters remained at the scene mopping up hot spots.

No other information was available.

