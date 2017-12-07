Fire Reported in Mission Valley

An image provided by an NBC 7 Facebook follower shows how inaccessible the fire was on the hillside.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to a spot fire on Valle Vista in the University Heights/Mission Valley area of the city.

The fire was reported at approximately 6 a.m. as 30x30 feet on a canyon slope with a slow rate of spread.

Firefighters attacked the fire from a parking lot located in Hotel Circle behind the Hampton Inn. The location of the fire is south of Interstate 8 and east of Interstate 5.

SDFD officials said one of the agency's helicopters was able to make a water drop on the fire. The fire was knocked down as of 6:20 a.m., officials said.

San Diego County is under an unprecedented fire threat Thursday.

Millions of cellphones buzzed loudly Tuesday night from San Diego to Santa Barbara with a sound that usually means an Amber Alert, but this time meant a rare weather warning for strong winds making extreme fire danger.

Even though temperatures will be in the mid-70s along the coast and inland valleys, it’s the drop in humidity, with Santa Ana conditions that will create the potential for a devastating fire, forecasters said.

The risk of an uncontrollable fire breaking out is extreme with easterly winds of 20 to 45 mph expected and gusts exceeding 80 mph possible in the higher terrain and more wind-prone areas.



