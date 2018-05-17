Fire Reported at Old El Cajon Police Headquarters Building - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Deadly Crash Closes I-8 at Waring
logo_sd_2x

Fire Reported at Old El Cajon Police Headquarters Building

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    La Jolla UTC: Intentionally Designed for Wellness
    Greg Stickney, NBC 7

    Firefighters and police officers responded when someone reported seeing smoke coming from the old El Cajon police headquarters near State Route 67 Thursday. 

    The smoke visible just after noon at the building near the intersection of Fletcher Parkway and Magnolia Avenue. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    A number of people were initially detained by police but were released. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices