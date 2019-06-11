Fire Reported in Fairbanks Ranch

A fire was reported Tuesday in the Fairbanks Ranch area of San Diego County.

Fire crews were sent to the area near Avenida Cuatro Vientos, north of San Dieguito Road, in the area west of Interstate 15, north of State Route 56 and east of Interstate 5.

The fire was reported at 2:10 p.m. as a vegetation fire.

Cal Fire reports the so-called Avenida Fire has burned a third of an acre and is burning in light, flashy fuels.

No other information was available.

Parts of San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties were under an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening.

A less severe heat advisory was issued for inland areas, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.

