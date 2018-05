A fire burning near El Cajon produced a large column of thick black smoke in the skies of the East County on Wednesday.

The fire was burning at 1:45 p.m. at a recycling facility located at 1425 N Magnolia Avenue.

El Cajon police officers were providing traffic control near the fire scene.

No word on injuries or a possible cause for the fire.

El Cajon Fire at Recycling Center

(Published 17 minutes ago)

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.