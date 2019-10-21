Power lines collapsed and a gas leak was reported after a fire gutted a home in City Heights early Monday.

The fire erupted at a single-family home near the intersection of Euclid and University avenues at about 1:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne said. The blaze was threatening nearby homes.

The first crews on scene noticed power lines down in an alley near the home. San Diego Gas & Electric was called to evaluate.

In about 15 minutes, fire crews knocked down the fire.

Firefighters then entered the home to conduct a search. No one was injured but the fire displaced three adults, SDFD said.

During their search, fire crews discovered a gas meter was leaking, Seneviratne said.

The gas leak did not prompt evacuations. Seneviratne said it was not necessary because weather conditions were cooperative.

SDG&E was able to cap the leak before 5 a.m. but crews remained on scene to make repairs to both the gas line and the power lines.

The cause of the fire was not known. It is possible the fire started on the exterior of the home and quickly spread inside, gutting the interior of the home, Seneviratne said.

No other information was available.

