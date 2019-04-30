Engineer/Paramedic Justin C. Price (L) is photographed with Chief Colin Stowell in August 2018. Image from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Facebook page.

An engineer/paramedic employed with the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a minor, NBC 7 has learned.

Justin Curtis Price, 35, was booked into San Diego County Jail just after 4 p.m. Monday on three felony charges of oral copulation with a person under 18, sex with a minor and sex with a foreign object. The final charge involves a victim who is at the time incapable, because of a mental disorder or developmental or physical disability, according to the criminal code on the booking information.

Price has worked for SDFD for 10 years, according to City of San Diego Media Services Manager Mónica Muñoz. She added that he was most recently assigned to emergency operations.

Price, who graduated from the academy in 2008, was hired by the department on February 21, 2009 according to records obtained by NBC 7 Investigates.

He is currently on administrative assignment with pay pending the result of the criminal investigation, Muñoz said.

Check back with updates on this developing story.