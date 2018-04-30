Fire Destroys Building at Clover Flats Elementary in Boulevard

More than 100 students were evacuated at an elementary school in Boulevard after a building on campus caught on fire.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted just after 3 p.m. that it was responding to the fire at Clover Flats Elementary School.

The blaze charred a building used by an after-school program, according to Mountain Empire Unified School District Superintendent Kathy Granger.

Granger said that 115 students in total were evacuated, but none were inside the building when it caught fire and none were injured.

The building is a total loss, Granger said.

No other information was available.

