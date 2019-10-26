Fire Destroys Abandoned Building in Lincoln Park

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in Lincoln Park Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:35 a.m., on S. 47th Street and Ocean View Boulevard. SDFD reported a two-story abandoned residence was burning.

Firefighters acted quickly and managed to stop the fire by 10 a.m.

SDFD advised to use caution if you are in the area.

No information yet on how the fire started.

Chula Vista Fire Department and National City Fire Department assisted.

No other information was available.

