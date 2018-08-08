A fire broke out on a property in Rainbow Wednesday and destroyed two greenhouse structures where law enforcement believed marijuana was being grown.

North County Fire Captain Bradshaw said the fire started in a greenhouse at around noon and spread to surrounding vegetation.

Firefighters were battling the small blaze by land and air until they were called off due to an electrical line hazard, Captain Bradshaw said.

San Diego Gas & Electric was called to the fire to depower the lines.

The fire area reeked of burning marijuana and one neighbor told NBC 7 pot plants were growing in the two greenhouses.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Greg Hampton told NBC 7 multiple marijuana plants were found. The SDSO Narcotics Task Force was called to the property.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.