Fire Damages Community Garden in El Cajon

A brush fire damaged a community garden in El Cajon early Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the New Roots Fresh Farm Community Garden on S Travelodge Drive south of W Main Street.

Heartland firefighters responded just before 4 a.m.

Flames were visible to residents miles away.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the brush and trees, and had it knocked down in about 15 minutes.

No other information was available.

