Crews Put Out Half-Acre Brush Fire in Rancho Peñasquitos Canyon

Firefighters put out a half-acre brush fire that began burning in a canyon behind homes in Rancho Peñasquitos Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m. behind the 12000 block of Ragweed Street and above Peñasquitos Creek, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

Firefighters accessed the blaze from Canyonside Park.

By 3:10 p.m., officials told NBC 7 the fire was out.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.