Crews Put Out Half-Acre Brush Fire in Rancho Peñasquitos Canyon - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Crews Put Out Half-Acre Brush Fire in Rancho Peñasquitos Canyon

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3 Simple Things Kids Need to Thrive This Summer
    NBC 7/ Ramon Galindo

    Firefighters put out a half-acre brush fire that began burning in a canyon behind homes in Rancho Peñasquitos Saturday afternoon.

    The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m. behind the 12000 block of Ragweed Street and above Peñasquitos Creek, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

    Firefighters accessed the blaze from Canyonside Park.

    By 3:10 p.m., officials told NBC 7 the fire was out.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices