Fire Damages Offices of Alliance of California for Community Empowerment

The fire occurred Friday, Nov. 9 in Chula Vista California and destroyed or damaged the contents of the office used by the Alliance of San Diego, a chapter of Alliance of California for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

A fire inside the offices of a community organizing group damaged equipment and furniture, staff told NBC 7.

“What happened here was not an attack on ACCE, it was an attack on the social justice movement,” said Christina Livingston, Executive Director, ACCE Institute.

Livingston spoke Monday regarding a fire that broke out inside the organization's San Diego office on Friday, Nov. 9 after 11:40 p.m.

Livingston said someone kicked in the office door and used a fire accelerant near banners promoting Prop 10 and Measure W signs hanging inside the office.

The group said computers melted in the fire and other equipment and furniture was burned.

No one was injured in the fire.

NBC 7 reached out to the Chula Vista Fire Department for more information. Officials said the cause of the fire had not been determined as of Monday evening.

Paola Martinez-Montes, Director of Alliance San Diego said the organization believes the office was targeted because of the group's work on the ballot measure regarding rent control.

“We’re devastated in some ways by the hate against our movement and against the work that we’ve been fighting for. But if this was an act of intimidation, we will not be stopped,” said Paola Martinez-Montes, Director of Alliance San Diego.

Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action is a multi-racial, democratic, non-profit community organization.