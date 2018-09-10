Fire Breaks out in Fallbrook Near I-15

A brush fire broke out near southbound Interstate-15, Mission Road, and Stewart Canyon Road.

California Highway Patrol reported the fire at around 12:30 p.m.

Cal Fire San Diego and North County Fire worked to figth the 2-acre fire.

They called it the Mission Fire.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed Pankey Road is closed in both directions in a tweet at 12:48 p.m.

"No evacuations needed. Fire almost contained," the sheriff's department tweeted out about 30 minutes later.

At 2:24 p.m., Cal Fire said the forward rate of spread was stopped.

No other information was available.