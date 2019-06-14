Two people and several small animals were displaced from a home that went up in flames in Imperial Beach Friday morning.

A fire erupted at the one-story home on Florida Street near Imperial Beach Boulevard and 13th Street at about 6:30 a.m.

Both the Imperial Beach Fire Department and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded. When crews arrived, smoke was pouring from the backside of the attic, a fire dispatcher said.

Crews had to tear open the walls of the home to be able to put out the blaze. The extent of the damage was not yet known and the origin of the fire was still being investigated.

Animal Services was requested to help with "numerous" small animals that were at the home, the fire dispatcher said. The condition of the animals was not known.

No one was injured but the Red Cross was called to provide assistance to two adults that could not remain in the home.

No other information was available.

