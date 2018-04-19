Filippi's in Eastlake Closed Due to Vermin Infestation

Filippi’s, a popular Italian chain restaurant in Eastlake, was shut down by health inspectors after active infestations were found in the restaurant.

According to the county’s Department of Environmental Health (DEH), vermin was found at the restaurant on Showroom Place during a Wednesday inspection.

The DEH characterizes vermin as “active infestation by rodents or vectors that are disease carriers that would likely result in the contamination of food contact surfaces or adulteration of foods and will warrant an immediate closure.”

Vermin is a major violation and, under state law, requires immediate corrective action or closure until compliance is achieved.

A DEH sign was posted on the front door of the restaurant explaining the findings, as well as another paper sign that read “CLOSED.”

NBC 7’s reached out to Filippi’s for a statement regarding the closure and did not hear back.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported the Filippi's restaurant was in Lakeside. The story has been corrected and NBC 7 resents the error.