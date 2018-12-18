Shots Fired After Fight Between Kearny HS, Mesa College Students

The windows of a popular Linda Vista sandwich shop were shot out as teens fought. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has more. (Published 20 minutes ago)

One student is in custody and three other men are at large after a fight outside of K Sandwiches in Linda Vista led to a shooting.

San Diego police say a suspect fired at least five shots into the restaurant at a someone he was in a fist fight with just before. SDPD said the altercation involved students of Kearny High School and Mesa College.

Customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting but no one was injured by the gunfire, police said.

One person of unknown age was taken into custody after police found him with a handgun in his possession.

The four suspects were described as between 17 and 20 years old.

SDPD said the altercation does not appear to be gang-related.

Officer said they would remain staged at the scene for several hours.

No other information was available.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported the fight involved juveniles. Police have not confirmed the ages of anyone involved. NBC 7 regrets the error.