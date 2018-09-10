Fig Tree Fire Broke Out, Contained Near Viejas Casino and Resort

A fire broke out near Willows Road and Viejas Grade Road east of Alpine.

The fire, burning across from Fig Tree Way, is being called Fig Tree Fire.

Lakeside Fire, Cleveland National Forest, Cal Fire, and Viejas Fire were in communication to fight the fire.

At 2:41 p.m., Lakeside Fire tweeted out saying the forward rate of spread was stopped at 3 acres.

An aircraft was ordered to make several drops over the fire, according to a spokesperson with Cleveland National Forest.

Two houses were evacuated, said the Sheriff's Department.

Units began mopping up the area for a few hours.

No other information was available.

