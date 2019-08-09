Fiery Semi-Truck Crash Knocks Out Power to Thousands

Thousands were without power in Barrio Logan Friday morning after a semi-truck lost control and left a trail of destruction through a neighborhood.

The semi-truck crashed into two fire hydrants and a power pole before slamming into a building and bursting into flames at 30th and Main streets at about 2 a.m. Friday.

The crash knocked out power to at least 4,700 San Diego Gas and Electric customers. By about 6 a.m., 1,500 customers were still without power and SDG&E was working to restore service by 10 a.m.

The downed power lines were sitting in pools of water left behind by the sheared fire hydrants that spewed water across the roadway for hours before crews were able to cap the leak.

"We had major access issues because of the fact that we had power lines across the street and the pooling water," San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Dan Eddy said.

The driver was uninjured and crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

No other information was available.

