1 Dead in Fiery Crash Involving Semi-Truck on SB I-5

One person died in a fiery crash Monday morning after a car was struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers were on their way at about 5 a.m. to help a person stuck in a stalled vehicle on southbound, I-5 just south of the Aliso Creek Rest Area, but within minutes, the car had been struck by a semi-truck.

The crash set the car on fire.

When CHP arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames along the center divide. Firefighters doused the flames, and discovered the charred car left behind.

A body was found inside the burnt vehicle, CHP said. The person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Sig Alert was issued at about 5:20 a.m. and all lanes were temporarily shut down. Traffic was backed up for several hours as a result of the investigation. All but one lane were reopened at about 6 a.m.

No other information was available.

