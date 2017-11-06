Fewer Hepatitis A cases are being reported, San Diego County health officials said Tuesday.

Twenty people have died and 372 people have been hospitalized in a Hepatitis A outbreak that began in November 2016.

The number of cases being reported daily has decreased to one or two a day versus three or four a day, Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten, MD, MPH told county supervisors Tuesday.

While 81 new cases were reported in September, only 31 cases were reported in October.

Even though there may be more cases reported for October, the total number is not expected to be as high as the monthly totals seen in May through August, Wooten said.

"That is indeed good news and speaks to the success of sustained vaccination programs that started in March," Wooten said.

She advised there could be another spike in cases so she suggested the vaccination efforts continue.

As of Nov. 6, there are 28 new cases bringing the total of 544 confirmed or probable cases in San Diego County.

There are still 30 suspect cases pending confirmation.

Hepatitis A is spread person-to-person through contact with a fecal-contaminated environment, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services.