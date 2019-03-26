Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes Padres Opening Day Roster

A dream scenario for Padres fans is coming true.

According to multiple reports, Fernando Tatis Jr. has made San Diego's Opening Day roster. The 20-year-old is expected to start Thursday in the Padres season debut against the Giants, making him one of the youngest players in recent history to crack an Opening Day lineup.

The second ranked prospect in baseball flashed his tools on offense, defense and on the base path during the spring - but most expected Tatis Jr. to start the year in Triple-A El Paso. Major League Baseball's service time rules would allow the Padres to keep the promising shortstop under team control an extra year by delaying his arrival in the big leagues. Manager Andy Green and General Manager A.J. Preller instead decided to break camp with their shorstop of the future on the roster.

With Tatis on the team San Diego boasts one of the most exciting, and one of the most talented infields in baseball. Tatis will join two-time Gold Glove winner Manny Machado on the left side. A fellow two-time Gold Glove winner in Ian Kinsler will start at second base, while four-time winner Eric Hosmer holds down first base.

Also today, we learned that catcher Francisco Mejia has also made the Padres roster. Meanwhile, second baseman Luis Urias will start the season in El Paso - according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.