Female Student Sexually Assaulted on Campus at Mesa College

A female student was sexually assaulted on campus at Mesa College on Friday afternoon, the San Diego Community College District said.

College police said that the male suspect walked with the student from the Social & Behavioral Sciences building to the lawn outside of the Learning Resource Center around 1:30 p.m. where he attempted to pin her down and make inappropriate contact with her.

The victim was able to push the suspect off of her and flee the area, police said.

The suspect was seen walking toward the I-400 building but he was not found during a search of the area.

The man is described as 21 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a pullover sweater and blue jeans and had on a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call College Police at (619) 388-6405, the San Diego Police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

