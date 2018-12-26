Federal Government Shut-down Closes Bathrooms in Mt. Laguna

Wednesday brings the first full business day after several government departments and agencies closed up over the weekend due to a budgetary stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress. And there is no end in sight.

The partial government shut-down is affecting those visiting the snow this week in San Diego County.

Anyone who stopped by the popular Laguna Mountain Lodge, a convenience store for those driving to go sledding and play in the snow, might have noticed some odd signs on the nearby bathroom.

Both permanent male and female bathrooms were locked and closed, with signs that read:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture facility is currently closed/not serviced, due to the lapse in federal government funding.

The facility will reopen/be serviced once Congress restores its funding.

Anyone who needed to use the bathroom was encouraged by staff at the lodge to drive three miles north or south to get to a bathroom.

There were two portable toilets set up in the area as well. Some visitors complained that the temporary facilities needed to be drained.

Trump said Tuesday that the closed parts of the government will remain that way until Democrats agree to wall off the U.S.-Mexico border to deter criminal elements.