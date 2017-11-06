Faulconer Makes Good on Promise To Fix Streets

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is keeping a promise he made when first elected--to fix 1,000 miles of streets in five years.

Monday, the mayor announced the city is way ahead of schedule on that goal with 655 miles repaired.

Take a quick drive around any part of town from San Ysidro to Sabre Springs and they aren't hard to spot--cracks and dents in the streets, otherwise known as potholes.

They can pop your tires and cause major headaches in costs and time to repair your car.

During his first State of the City speech in January 2015, Faulconer promised to fix 1,000 miles of streets by 2020.

So far, the city is more than two-thirds of the way done with that goal.

The street repair work includes 450 miles of slurry seal, 203 miles of asphalt overlay and two miles of concrete streets.

City Auditor Eduardo Luna has criticized some of the work as being just a band-aid on a bigger, deeper problem.

Luna issued a report saying that slurry seal might just be glossing over deeper cracks in the road.

City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf said the city patches over areas until other repairs are made.



"We have a schedule and we prioritize," Zapf said. "Sometimes you can't get to a street because it's coming up for a sewer replacement or water replacement so we try to keep it patched up until we can do the whole street."

If you've got a pothole on your street or morning commute, you can go to the city's "Get it Done" website or download the app.

Also, you can track the city's progress on the city's Streets SD site.

"Pothole repair is important, but what's most important is to fix the streets right," Faulconer said. "There were some years when the city was doing very little for street repair, 12-15 miles a year. Now we're doing 300 (miles.)"