A father confronted a man who was carrying his two-year-old child out of their Vista home late Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The interrupted kidnapping on Barbara Drive near S. Santa Fe Drive was reported to SDSO at about 10:40 p.m.

The father told deputies once the man was confronted, the suspect put down his child and ran away, SDSO said.

A search of the area was conducted by several deputies with K-9s but the suspect was not located. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man weighing about 180 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater, a black hat and white shoes, possibly Converse.

"Although we have limited information, the Sheriff’s Department wants the community to be aware of this investigation, which is still underway, for public safety," SDSO said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call SDSO at 858-565-5200 or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

No other information was available.

