Father Mourns Marine, 18, Killed in Stabbing on Camp Pendleton

A Wisconsin father has identified his son as the U.S. Marine who died following a stabbing on Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

Scott Weberpal spoke with the NBC station in Madison, Wisconsin and confirmed that his son was the victim.

Marine PFC Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal died Tuesday following the stabbing on base, his father told WMTV.

Private Barclay-Weberpal, 18, was assigned to Lima Company, Camp Pendleton officials confirmed Wednesday.

Capt. Josh Pena, Infantry Public Affairs Officer, confirmed Tuesday that a second Marine was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Details surrounding what led to the stabbing were not released.

"It's with excruciating sadness and tears in my eyes that I'm writing this," Scott Weberpal wrote to friends and family on Facebook. "My only son, my own blood, Marine PFC Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal, was killed yesterday morning at Camp Pendleton, CA."

He added that there were few details as to what had happened to his son.

Arrangements were not finalized, he said.

Scott Weberpal's Facebook feed is filled with proud moments of his son's progress through boot camp and training to become a Marine.

According to one post, Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal completed his training in October.

A statement released by the U.S. Marine Corps Wednesday said Barclay-Weberpal enlisted on July 17, 2017 and was awarded the National Defense Ribbon.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is handling the investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Barclay-Weberpal's family with funeral expenses and other expenses associated with potential future court proceedings and related travel.

Camp Pendleton is home to more than 42,000 active duty personnel and can have up to 70,000 personnel working on base on an average day.