Father Joe's Villages will open a new play area at a temporary bridge shelter in downtown San Diego Tuesday, offering a safe place for homeless children to play.

The outdoor recreation area is adjacent to the shelter by the intersection of 14th and Commercial Street. Officials from Father Joe's Villages will open the play area at 1:30 p.m.

Last month, the city of San Diego opened this third temporary homeless shelter in a collaborative effort with Father Joe's Villages. According to the organization, the shelter supports families and single women on their journey to find permanent housing.

City officials said their aim is to get 60 percent of the people living in the facility into permanent housing within three months.

President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe's Villages will be present at the opening. The non-profit organization is one of San Diego's largest homeless services providers and houses more than 2,000 people each night.

Their work is carried out with the help of compassionate staff, dedicated volunteers as well as generous public and private donors. They also provide healthcare, addiction treatment, education, job training and therapeutic childcare.

