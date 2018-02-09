Special needs students in Poway were zip tied into their school bus restraints.

The controversial practice was brought to light at Thursday night's school board meeting.

Poway parent Tim Rand says his son, Keita, has autism and is one of three special needs students at Stein Education Center who wore harness restraints zip tied to their bus seats.

Tim said his son Keita sometimes has violent outbursts. Four years ago. Tim gave the bus driver permission to reinforce Keita's harness with zip ties to stop him from getting out of his seat. In hindsight, Tim said that was wrong.

Now he says there are better ways to control special needs kids like Keita on a school bus.

"This is my child, zip tied in your bus seat. Do you understand?" Tim said. "If the bus rolled over or there was an accident, how do you get the kids out?"

The use of zip ties was abandoned at the end of last school year after Rand brought it to the attention of new Superintendent Dr. Marian Kim-Phelps.

For the first time, the district Dr. Kim-Phelps spoke publicly about the practice.



He said an internal investigation verifies Keita and two other special needs students were restrained in this way.

"They felt like that was the only thing at that time that the staff and the parent agreed that it was necessary," Dr. Kim-Phelps said.

Since last year, Tim has asked the superintendent and some board members a number of questions about the zip tie practice.

Not satisfied with the answers, he addressed the issue publicly.

“I want a full-on investigation. The only reason I did it this way, is they wouldn't have done it unless there is public pressure," he said.

Despite Thursday's passionate demonstration before the board, the Superintendent says there is nothing more to do.

"Since the district is no longer utilizing those practices and have new safety vests, there is no reason to dig any further," Dr. Kim-Phelps said.

Tim said he no longer allows his son to ride the bus and drives him the 80 miles round trip to and from school.

The Superintendent says the district uses new restraints purchased just this year.