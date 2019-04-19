Father Arrested After Toddler Dies in Pool Drowning

A 1-and-half-year-old girl who was unresponsive after falling into a pool Thursday night died at the hospital, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said Child Abuse detectives arrested the girl's father, Elijah Glassman, for child endangerment.

The girl fell into the pool at around 7:30 p.m. on the 6500 block of Dwayne Avenue in Del Cerro. The child was first taken to Alvarado Hospital and then transferred to Rady Children's Hospital.

She was placed on life support and passed away Friday morning, SDPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

