Fatal COASTER Collision in Carlsbad

A cyclist was killed in an accidental collision with a train near the Carlsbad Village COASTER station, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Officers are at the scene at Grand Avenue and Washington Street in Carlsbad, near the Carlsbad Village Station.

The victim is described to be a man in his late 40s.

The man was on his bike going to meet his friends in Carlsbad Village when the collision happened, Lt. Greg White of Carlsbad Police Department said.

SDSO said this was an accidental collision. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carlsbad Village Dr. and Grand Ave. will be closed in both directions for the next 45 minutes.

Due to this incident, COASTER 663 and 665 routes will not run past Carlsbad Poinsettia station. North County's BREEZE bus system will take passengers northbound.

Carlsbad Police Department and Carlsbad Fire Department are also at the scene.

No other information was available.

