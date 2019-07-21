Fatal Accident on I-15 After Car Crashes Into Tree - NBC 7 San Diego
Fatal Accident on I-15 After Car Crashes Into Tree

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 after driving into a ditch and hitting a tree near Fallbrook, officials confirmed.

    The incident was reported around noon Sunday, on the northbound lanes on I-15 near State Route 76, officers said.

    Two people were in a car driving on I-15 when they spun out and drove into a ditch and ended up hitting a tree.

    One of the victims was conscious when the fire department arrived, his condition is unknown. The other victim was confirmed dead at the scene, officials confirmed.

    All northbound lanes of the I-15 near Oceanside were closed temporarily to transport victims of the crash.

    A California Highway Patrol officer who was at the scene was rear-ended while assisting the crash but was not injured.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

