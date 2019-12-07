Fatal Crash Kills 1 Near Mesa College

A car accident near Mesa College left one person dead on Saturday night.

San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle at 10:20 p.m. at Linda Vista Road and Markham Street, just west of State Route 163.

The car's driver stayed at the scene of the accident.

Mesa College Drive and northbound Linda Vista Road were blocked during the investigation.

No other information was available.

