Fast-Moving But Powerful Burst of Showers to Hit San Diego Wednesday

Another burst of showers is expected to reach Southern California overnight to bring heavy rain during San Diego County's morning commute Wednesday.

The storm system will move quickly through the region but has the potential to produce downpours capable of anywhere from a half-inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain.

"Were going to see pretty widespread rain in the morning," Parveen said.

The rain will likely create slick roadways with low visibility, creating dangerous driving conditions for morning commuters, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The National Weather Service warned of potential flooding, including the roadways surrounding the San Diego River. Drivers were urged drivers to turn around if they believe a roadway was flooded.

Some residents were still recovering from a series of Thanksgiving holiday storms that dumped inches of rain and snow on San Diego County. The downpours caused rivers and creeks to flood roadways and, in at least one case, apartments.

More than three dozen units of the Country Airre Apartments in Nestor were flooded on Thanksgiving day.

The storm systems brought several watches and warnings for San Diego County, including warnings of flash flooding, dangerous surf, strong winds and winter weather.

No watches or warnings were in effect for Wednesday's storm system.

The system was also not expected to bring snow to San Diego's mountain ranges. Only elevations above 7,000 feet would likely see snowfall.

The chance of showers will diminish as the day goes on and the rest of the week will be dry, but more showers are expected this weekend, according to Parveen.