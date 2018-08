More videos (1 of 9)

A small brush fire sparked near San Pasqual Road at State Route 78 Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

The fire has burned three-fourths of an acre and has a moderate rate of speed.

Homes in the 14400 and 21200 blocks of San Pasqual Road are being evacuated, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Check back on this breaking story for more information.