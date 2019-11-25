Fans of Encinitas “Voice” Contestant Gather for Watch Party

An Encinitas woman will take the stage on Monday night for another week on NBC’s “The Voice.” Kat Hammock, 18, is a part of the top 11 contestants on the singing competition show.

Tonight’s episode of “The Voice” is all about the fans. There will be watch parties in each of the contestant’s hometowns and fans get to choose which song their favorite contestant sings on Monday’s episode. Fans want Hammock to sing the song, “I’ll fly away.”

Hammock’s friends, family and fans gathered together on Monday night to watch her performance on “The Voice” from Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Hammock was selected to be on Team Blake and has been impressing the fans and the star-studded judges panel with her voice ever since.

“I still can’t believe that Blake turned for me. Honestly, I’d always wanted him as a coach if he was to turn for me, and to have him turn around and give such a wonderful pitch for me was just a dream come true,” Hammock said in an interview with NBC7’s Marianne Kushi last week.

Hammock began singing in her church choir in the fourth grade and devoted herself to learning piano shortly after.

She said she grew up listening to the 60s and 70s music that her parents played.

Hammock will need the help of voters to survive the next round.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC 7 at 8 p.m.