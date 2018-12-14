Family's Home Burglarized While Dad in Hospital For Cancer Treatment

A National City family’s home was burglarized just weeks before the holidays and what made things more tragic is that the father is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Adrian Ortega was diagnosed with stage 4 testicular cancer in May. The cancer spreading and his health continues to decline.

Thursday, his wife Jessica Tolentino received more terrible news from her aunt.

“She's like well the lights on, the door is open she was like, ‘I’m not gonna go in. I don't know who is in there,’ so she called the cops,” Tolentino said.

Thieves broke into her home and took just about everything they can get their hands on — Christmas presents, diapers, an Xbox, important documents and Ortega’s cancer medication.

"They took random stuff and they took stuff that couldn't be replaced, like videos when he was in the Army, all of his Army pictures, his dog tag, memorabilia he kept from the army," Tolentino told NBC 7.

Ortega’s two-door Honda Acura RSX was also stolen. Tolentino is due to give birth to the couple’s third child next month.

During a time where many people are joyous, Tolentino said the family is going through a lot.

“It doesn’t even feel like Christmas,” she said. “Our spirits are so down.”

Ortega’s cousin posted a GoFundMe to raise funds to help the family through this tough time.