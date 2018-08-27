Family's Fundraising Efforts Help Restore Beloved Rancho Peñasquitos Park

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and councilmember Mark Kersey were joined by the Palkovic family Monday to break ground on the Rolling Hills Park Improvement Project.

The Palkovic family’s 16-month-old daughter, Sienna, loved playing in the Rolling Hills Neighborhood Park before she passed away in 2012. Sienna’s mother, Jennifer Palkovic, spearheaded Sienna's PlayGarden Community Project as its chair and raised more than $250,000 from local businesses, community members and the County of San Diego for the roughly $2 million project.

The family also worked alongside City staff throughout the entire design and community input phases.

“This is a remarkable, community-driven project that has brought so many people together to fulfill the vision the Palkovic family had for the future of this beloved neighborhood park,” Mayor Faulconer said. “Rolling Hills has meant so much to the Rancho Peñasquitos community through the years and these improvements are going to help it remain a special place for families, friends and neighbors to gather and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Built in 1978, this will be the first time the park has received upgrades and enhancements since the installation of original playground equipment in 1986.

Improvements include replacing the current children’s playground with two new playgrounds – one for children ages five to 12 and the other for children ages five and under that includes a playhouse.

Other new amenities include rubberized surfacing, accessible play equipment and pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, drinking fountains, a shade structure, a trike track around the play areas, and erosion control measures for the existing slope to the north of the playground.

“The new playground equipment is being donated by the generous contributions of so many caring people. My family and I are certain that the revitalized park will serve the community as a beacon of joy and hope for all of our children for generations to come,” Jennifer Palkovic said.

Mayor Faulconer hopes to restore or build 50 parks across the city within the next five years. That commitment also includes a collaborative effort between the City and the San Diego Unified School District to expand recreational opportunities with the “Play All Day” parks initiative to build over 45 new joint-use parks.

To learn more information about Sienna’s PlayGarden Community project click here.