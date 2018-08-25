YouTuber's Family 'Devastated,' Offers Condolences to Victims

The family said they are devastated and offered condolences to the victims' family. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published 8 minutes ago)

The family of the famous YouTuber who caused a deadly, fiery crash on Interstate 805 on Thursday expressed condolences Saturday to the victims' family.

In a statement released to NBC 7 by the family's attorney, Trevor Heitmann's family said they are devastated over the loss.

"Our family is devastated over the tragic loss of our beloved Trevor Heitmann," the statement reads. "We express our deepest condolences to the Pizarro family and anyone impacted by this incident."

Heitmann's was driving a McLaren the wrong way on I-805 HOV lane Thursday during evening rush-hour commute and slammed into an SUV driven by Aileen Pizarro, 43.

Mother, Daughter Killed in Fiery I-805 Crash Identified

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the victims' son and brother. (Published Friday, Aug. 24, 2018)

He was driving in excess of the 100 mph, the California Highway Patrol said. The impact of the crash caused Pizarro's car to explode and engulfed in flames, killing her and her daughter, 12-year-old Aryana.

"That car in front of me swerved, slammed and exploded within a fraction of second all I could do was hold on to my steering wheel and run over everything that exploded," Hector Puga said.

Heitmann, 18, was also killed in the crash.

"I really am devastated that one person's actions could take my family away from me," Dominic Pizarro, the victim's son and brother, said.

Dominic said his mother was a family therapist who most recently worked with abused children.

CHP investigators believe Heitmann got onto the northbound I-805 HOV lane from the Carrol Canyon Road direct access ramp going southbound before colliding with the Hyundai near Governor Drive.

Dominic said he can't find it in his heart to blame Heitmann for the damage he caused and instead will try to remember what his mother would want him to do.

"He was not in his right frame of mind and that was the reason he found himself going the wrong way on the highway," he said. "My prayers and thoughts are for his soul and his family as well."

Prior to the crash, San Diego police responded to an incident at Ashley Falls Elementary School in Carmel Valley where Heitmann's McLaren crashed through a gate on the campus. He left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators still don't know the motive behind the incident at the elementary school or Heitmann's decision to enter I-805 against traffic.

"We want to thank the first responders for their valiant efforts and dedication," the Heitmann family's statement reads. "We are piecing together the facts and circumstances that lead to this incomprehensible tragedy. We thank the community in advance for privacy and respect during this difficult time."

Crash Survivors of Fiery I-805 Crash Tell Their Stories

Everything was like it was out of a movie, one witness said. NBC 7's Dave Summers has more. (Published Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018)

Heitmann was a YouTube star who goes by the name of McSkillet. He became known for trading "skins" or moderations that alter the appearance of characters for the first-person-shooter video game, Counter Strike: Global Offensive.