Family of Motorcycle Rider Injured in Hit-and-Run Thanks Good Samaritan

A motorcyclist was severely injured in a hit-and-run last week, but a good Samaritan saw it all and stayed by his side. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu is in Kearny Mesa with the story. (Published 13 minutes ago)

The mother of a man injured in a hit-and-run while riding his motorcycle has a message for the Good Samaritan who helped her son as he lay injured in an El Cajon roadway.

Randy Martinez was hit by an SUV last Thursday. Police say the driver of the SUV was under the influence and fled the scene.

The Good Samaritan saw the whole thing and quickly called 911. He stayed by Randy’s side until paramedics arrived.

Randy is still fighting at Sharp Memorial Hospital in serious condition and has gone through multiple surgeries since the accident. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Randy, he suffered major brain damage and broke multiple bones.

The only time Donna and Randy’s Aunt have left his side was Wednesday when they shared their heartfelt thank you to the man who helped him.

"This young man stayed with my nephew, stayed with randy until the ambulance came, the fire department came and Stayed with him," aunt Tina Delozier said. “He is a son, a father, a child of God.”

Donna was so emotional during the interview that she could barely speak.

The driver that hit Randy was arrested shortly after the accident and faces felony hit-and-run charges.